Daily Journal staff report
ASHKUM — Kayra Medina, of Diamond, died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in rural Ashkum in Iroquois County on Thursday.
According to preliminary reports, the 59-year-old Medina was traveling westbound in a FedEx cargo van on 2700N Road at 3:12 p.m.
An SUV driven by a 52-year-old Clifton woman was northbound on 300E Road.
The SUV crashed into the van in the intersection. Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned in a beanfield on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum pronounced Medina dead at the scene.
The SUV driver had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was transported to Riverside Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
There are no stop signs posted at the intersection.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office.
Riverside EMS and Ashkum and Chebanse fire departments responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!