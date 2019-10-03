Daily Journal staff report
Did your owl get lost with your wizarding school letter? Wait no longer — your chance to visit Wizard School has arrived.
Wizard Fest will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Northfield Square mall in Bradley.
This family-friendly event is suitable for all age.
Wizard Fest is hosted by the Community Arts Council and organized by fans of the great wizard and witch books and movies.
It is meant to bring fans together and give wizards the chance to enjoy community in an immersive environment.
During Wizard Fest, attendees have the opportunity to attend special classes in charms, potions, defense against the dark arts, care of magical creatures and herbology.
Classes are included with a Wizard or VIP pass. There also will be a limited number of divination private readings available to purchase at the event.
There will be a Wizard Alley to shop for wizard merchandise, Wizard Trivia, photo opportunities, costume contest and a special themed dining menu.
For more information and tickets, visit WizardingEvents.com.
Wizard Fest is a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, a nonprofit organization that promotes, develops, stimulates and encourages arts organizations, artists and arts participation in Kankakee County.
