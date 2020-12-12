On the warm Thursday afternoon of Sept. 10, 1959, the earth shuddered as a giant toppled to the ground on Kankakee’s southwest side.
The giant — an 80-foot-tall tree believed to be the largest American elm in Illinois — was located at Eighth Avenue and Water Street, in Gov. Small Memorial Park, just southeast of the Dr. A.L. Small Historic Home. It had been growing there for several decades by the time the pioneer physician began building his home in 1855.
“The tree is believed to be about 135 years old,” noted an article in the Kankakee Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 1959. “It reached nearly 80 feet into the sky. It measured 22 feet, 9 inches in circumference at a point 3 feet off the ground where it was cut. Its circumference at ground level was nearly 36 feet. Diameter of the tree was 6 feet.”
Dutch elm disease, which virtually wiped out the population of American elm trees in Illinois cities during the 1950s, was blamed for the death of the giant.
“First evidence of the elm disease striking the historic tree came two years ago,” reported the Daily Journal. “At that time, [the] first branches were cut off. ... This spring, the tree leafed out as usual. During the summer, however, almost within a two-week period, the entire tree lost its life.”
Concerned about the dead tree possibly falling on the Small Historic Home or the adjoining Kankakee Historical Society Museum, the Kankakee Park Board (now the Kankakee Valley Park District) contracted with Ford Tree Service to remove it.
C. M. Ford began by trimming off a number of large limbs, leaving only the massive, towering trunk. Then, with a large chainsaw, he worked his way around the 6-foot diameter trunk at waist level. As planned, the trunk fell — with a thundering crash — to the south, well-clear of the nearby buildings. Ford said it was the largest tree he had ever felled.
In the Journal account, Mrs. Fannie Still, curator of the Museum, speculated the tremendous growth of the tree during its 135-year-long life was because of a plentiful underground water source. Construction crews excavating foundations for the nearby Civic Auditorium in 1949 had to overcome subsurface water problems.
The stump that remained after the tree was felled was an impressive 6 feet across. Mrs. Still told the Journal that it would be preserved as a natural history exhibit. She said “the top of the stump will be smoothed off and a preservative applied, so that park visitors can see how the growth of a tree is determined from the rings.”
How long that outdoor exhibit remained to impress park visitors before succumbing to decay is unknown. Today, the location where the tree once stood is a widened section of the sidewalk leading to the Museum, furnished with two benches and surrounded by trimmed bushes.
Before becoming a park, the land surrounding the A.L. Small home was for many years a commercial nursery, first for Osage orange plants (used for farm fencing on the treeless prairies), then for rhubarb and asparagus. It was operated by Dr. Small, in partnership with his sons, John and Len (who served as Governor of Illinois from 1921-29).
It became Governor Small Memorial Park in 1946, through a combination of 21 acres of land donated to the park district by the Small family and a financial grant from the State of Illinois to create a memorial for Governor Small. In addition to the 1855 Dr. Small home and the Museum (erected in 1948), the park is also the site of the Civic Auditorium, which was opened in 1950. In 1976, the one-room Taylor Schoolhouse was moved to the park. Two outdoor attractions, the Column Garden and the Let Freedom Ring Garden were later additions.
