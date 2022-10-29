Cases of some sexually transmitted diseases are climbing nationally, and have been for years.
Reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis alone reached 2.5 million in 2021 in the U.S, according to preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And while Illinois is near the top of the state rankings for rates of some sexually transmitted diseases, Kankakee County’s position with STDs is somewhat complicated.
As the 18th most populous county in the state according to the 2020 census, Kankakee County frequently ranks higher than that in terms of new cases of some STDs.
However, in 2020 and early 2021, reported new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in the county were down from or consistent with 2019 numbers.
CHLAMYDIA
New reported chlamydia cases saw a decrease across the U.S. in 2020, which researchers think was affected by the pandemic because there was reduced screening and fewer people getting medical check-ups, as well as less social contact. Because most people with chlamydia do not have signs or symptoms, it is likely some cases went undiagnosed or untreated, according to the CDC.
In Kankakee County, the most prevalent STD is chlamydia, followed by gonorrhea, according to Ashleigh Baker, a registered nurse and the Kankakee County Health Department’s public health nurse. She runs the health department’s STD clinic on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
After a recent high of 701 cases of chlamydia in Kankakee County in 2019, cases dropped by 21% to 554 in 2020, and then by another 12% in the first six months of 2021, according to provisional data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. More recent data is not yet available.
At the Kankakee County Health Department, 379 chlamydia cases were closed in total in 2021, according to Baker. Through September of this year, there have been 225.
“I always worry about chlamydial infections, especially in our young women, especially if they’re of childbearing ages, because it can really mess up their reproductive tract if they don’t take care of the infection right away,” Baker said.
Cases in Illinois as a whole sharply dropped by 36% in 2020 and then 32% in the first half of 2021, according to IDPH.
GONORRHEA
Both gonorrhea and syphilis rates have been increasing in the U.S. since 2017, even through the pandemic, according to the CDC, but gonorrhea at a much gentler incline.
Gonorrhea cases have been steady in the county since 2019, decreasing by only 1% in 2020. Comparing the first six months of 2021 to the same period of 2020, cases rose by 5%.
“And that one is harder to treat because of drug resistance,” Baker said.
Baker noted gonorrhea cases are concerning because antibiotics used to treat infections for decades are losing effectiveness as the bacteria grows resistant to them.
Illinois had a similar number of cases in 2019 and 2020, but cases were down statewide by 30% in the first half of 2021.
There were 185 cases processed at the Kankakee County Health Department in 2021 and 97 so far in 2022.
SYPHILIS
New syphilis cases have risen dramatically from a historical low of under 7,000 in the U.S. in 1998 to over 52,00 cases for 2021, according to a report by the Associated Press.
However, in Kankakee County, rates of syphilis have been consistently below the state average in recent years. Reported primary and secondary syphilis cases in the county decreased in 2020 and remained relatively level in early 2021, according to IDPH provisional data. In Illinois, new reported cases also decreased in this period.
“The concern I have about syphilis is [a health care provider] catching it early so it doesn’t become in the later stages,” Baker said.
Secondary syphilis can cause hair loss, fever, weight loss and other symptoms, and without treatment, later stages could affect the brain, nervous system, eyes or ears.
Thankfully, the county does not see many new cases of syphilis or HIV, another high-risk STD that has been on the rise, Baker said.
TESTING AND TREATMENT
These are only some of the diseases KCHD tests for and treats at its STD clinic from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The confidential clinic offers rapid hepatitis C, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and HIV testing, free rapid HIV tests and rapid tests for bacterial vaginosis and trichomoniasis when a provider is present, usually once or twice a month on Wednesday afternoons.
Testing, including counseling and treatment, is $20 and just treatment is $10. Testing prices are increasing to $30 on Nov. 1. All tests are included in that price, but clients can choose whichever tests they want.
“It takes about a week for us to get test results back because our lab is down in Carbondale that we have to send everything to,” Baker said. “That’s the only part that really sucks because a lot of [people] come and they expect results right away, which we can’t do.”
To help process STI cases and other communicative disease cases, KCHD is hiring a disease intervention specialist through a grant.
The health department also has educational pamphlets, resources, condoms and lubrication to give away to walk-in clients.
Baker said that if people have a concern, “please come to us.”
