It’s almost August in Chicago, which means the Loop will soon become overrun for Lollapalooza and people will start clamoring to squeeze every last drop out of summer’s favorite city — while it’s still summertime.
Although considering how late summer began this year, we deserve to enjoy warm weather into October. Maybe we will. But just in case, here are some ways to take advantage of this next month in the Windy City.
Lollapalooza
Aug. 1-4
The massive music festival in Grant Park is back for its 15th year, but this is the first year where four-day passes ($340) are still available a week beforehand and 20,000 one-day passes ($130) are also still on sale.
For more information, visit lollapalooza.com.
Chicago Hot Dog Fest
Aug. 9-11
The “dog days of summer” wouldn’t feel right without, well, dogs.
The Chicago Hot Dog Fest most certainly has that covered with a celebration of the city’s love affair with encased meats. Held at Stockton and LaSalle, adjacent to the Chicago History Museum, the festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 9-10 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 11.
Expect an array of hot dog vendors, along with live music, activities for kids, and speaking sessions about hot dog history. For more information visit chicagohistory.org/chicagohotdogfest.
Retro on Roscoe
Aug. 9-11
If hot rods are more to your taste than hot dogs, then Retro on Roscoe is the place to be this month. The annual event features antique cars and musical blasts from the past spread out along a tree-lined, six block stretch of one of Chicago’s coziest neighborhoods, Roscoe Village.
During the festival, held from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 10-11, you’ll find artisans, vendors, merchants, kids activities and performances from some of the city’s best cover bands.
Just outside the festival entrance at Damen and Roscoe, is the star of the show: more than 50 classic and muscle cars on display. For more information, visit roscoevillage.org.
Bud Billiken Parade
Aug. 10
In 1929 Chicago Defender newspaper founder Robert S. Abbott conjured up Bud Billiken, a character named after the guardian angel of all children, according to Chinese legend. Abbott then launched a parade that nine decades later is a fixture in Chicago’s African-American community.
Focused on a back-to-school theme, the parade is the second largest in the nation and kicks off at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at Martin Luther King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard in Bronzeville and continues south to 55th Street at Washington Park, the site of a celebratory picnic. For more information, visit budbillikenparade.org.
Chicago Air and Water Show
Aug. 17-18
A Chicago lakefront fixture since 1959 and the largest free event of its kind in the country, the Chicago Air and Water Show returns for its 60th year on Aug. 17-18. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Royal Air Force Red Arrows serve as headliners.
The show is held each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. just off North Avenue Beach. If you attend, I suggest parking at the Piper’s Alley pay garage on North Avenue just west of Wells Street and walking to the beach to nab a spot near Castaways Bar & Grill, site of the show’s announcer. For more information, chicago.gov.
Taste of Greektown
Aug. 23-25
Hellenic pride — and delicious eats — take center stage with the Taste of Greektown, held from 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 23 and noon to 11 p.m Aug. 24-25. Held at Halsted and Van Buren streets, the culinary festival features the best Mediterranean food Chicago has to offer. For more information, visit chicagoevents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!