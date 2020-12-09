Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library invites the community to celebrate the holiday season in downtown Kankakee.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the library encourages you to visit local businesses and shop small for all your holiday gifts during its Winter Wander event. Participants may pick up a punch card at either Moon Cookie Gallery in the Clock Tower Centre or Burfield + Remington in The Majestic anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be eligible to enter your name for a chance to win a Kindle Fire, gift cards, and more.
The library is also partnering with the Kankakee Development Corporation to give away $5 coupons to the first 200 shoppers.
This event is sponsored by the Kankakee Development Corporation, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, and the Kankakee Public Library. No purchases are necessary to enter the contest. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.
