Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, is offering a number of local programming options for seniors beginning in January.
Theraputic Tai Chi in a Chair — starting Jan. 12
From 11 a.m. to noon through March 2, sessions will be held at Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Center, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley. Register at BTPD.org
Matter of Balance — starting Jan. 14
Fridays through March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon, classes will be held at Bourbonnais Park District, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley. Register by Jan. 10 at BTPD.org
Bingocize — starting Jan. 25
A new session of Bingocize by Catholic Charities will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 31 at the KVPD Rec Center — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Register by Jan. 21 by calling Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext. 9910. Bingocize also is offered online from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25 to March 31.
