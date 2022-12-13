KANKAKEE — Of the large number of floats, dancers and performers that traveled down Schuyler Avenue on Saturday for the return of the Kankakee Christmas Parade, three were named winners.

Kankakee-based Home Furniture, Plumbing, Heating & Electric, formerly known a Home Appliance, awarded $300 to the float it judged as the best. The company also awarded $200 and $100, respectively, for the second-place and third-place floats.

The contest was judged by Andy Nicholas, Mike Ruble and Adam Phillips. First place was the dancing horses; second place was Out on a Limb’s karaoke/tree float; third place was Koerner Aviation and EAA Chapter 990’s aircraft float.

