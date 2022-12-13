...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 25 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A performer stands atop his horse Saturday during the return of the Kankakee Christmas Parade to downtown Kankakee. The dancing horses won first place in a contest judged by Home Furniture, Plumbing, Heating & Electric.
An Elvis impersonator performs on the float entry by downtown Kankakee bar Out on a Limb travels along South Schuyler Avenue during the return of the Kankakee Christmas Parade on Saturday. The float won second place.
A performer stands atop his horse Saturday during the return of the Kankakee Christmas Parade to downtown Kankakee. The dancing horses won first place in a contest judged by Home Furniture, Plumbing, Heating & Electric.
An Elvis impersonator performs on the float entry by downtown Kankakee bar Out on a Limb travels along South Schuyler Avenue during the return of the Kankakee Christmas Parade on Saturday. The float won second place.
KANKAKEE — Of the large number of floats, dancers and performers that traveled down Schuyler Avenue on Saturday for the return of the Kankakee Christmas Parade, three were named winners.
Kankakee-based Home Furniture, Plumbing, Heating & Electric, formerly known a Home Appliance, awarded $300 to the float it judged as the best. The company also awarded $200 and $100, respectively, for the second-place and third-place floats.
The contest was judged by Andy Nicholas, Mike Ruble and Adam Phillips. First place was the dancing horses; second place was Out on a Limb’s karaoke/tree float; third place was Koerner Aviation and EAA Chapter 990’s aircraft float.
Hundreds lined up through downtown for the return of the event, the first since 1993. More than 80 individuals and organizations participated in the return of this event, spearheaded by Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak.
The parade brought out residents of all ages as many delighted in the chance to wave to Santa Claus as he ventured through downtown Kankakee.
“This is all very neat,” Marczak said ahead of the parade. “I believe having a Christmas parade says something about a community. I’ve heard from several people in these past weeks that they are excited by this.”
School bands, including Marching Kays, K3 Youth Empowerment, Taft Grade School, Mark Twain Grade School and John Kennedy Middle Grade School represented Kankakee School District 111.
