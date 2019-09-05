Applications for the $1,000 Women in Networking scholarship now are available. The scholarship recipient will be announced during the WIN Leading Ladies Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Kankakee Country Club.
Women who live and/or work in Kankakee County area who are going back to college to retrain, complete a degree or certificate program, improve skills needed in the workplace or complete an advanced degree can apply. The WIN scholarship is paid directly to the school and can be used for books, tuition or fees.
Complete applications must be received by Oct. 1. All applications must include the application form, two essays on specific subjects as indicated on the application, two letters of recommendation and an official transcript from last educational institution attended.
Applications are available on the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce website, kankakeecountychamber.com, by contacting a WIN board members or by emailing info@kankakeecountychamber.com.
Funds for the WIN Scholarship come from private donations and WIN fundraising activities. WIN scholarship funds are invested with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.
WIN is a committee of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce. WIN meets at the Kankakee Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, September through June. Meetings include a light meal, networking, a short business meeting and a program on topics of interest to women.
All women who live and/or work in Kankakee County and guests are welcome. WIN attendees can prepay for the year for $100, or chamber members pay $15 per event and nonchamber members pay $25 per event.
Cost to attend the Leading Ladies Luncheon is $35 per person.
Contact the chamber office at 815-351-9068 with questions, luncheon reservations or to sponsor the event.
