Cops & Courts

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington female teen died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Wilmington Township Saturday.

Chloe L. McCully, 17, was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m., according to a press release from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers.

The autopsy was performed on Sunday. The preliminary cause of death is listed as multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle mishap, the press release said.

