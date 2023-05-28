Caitlyn Brown, center, celebrates with the rest of Josef Newgarden's team after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on Sunday. Brown, a Wilmington native, became the first woman to work over the wall on the race's winning team.
Caitlyn Brown, center, celebrates with the rest of Josef Newgarden's team after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on Sunday. Brown, a Wilmington native, became the first woman to work over the wall on the race's winning team.
It was just two years ago when Wilmington native Caitlyn Brown was a part of women's history at the Indianapolis 500, serving as part of the first-ever all-women's team to race in the greatest spectacle in racing for Paretta Autosports in 2021.
And when Josef Newgarden made his last-lap pass on Marcus Ericsson in the 2023 Indy 500 Sunday, Brown became a part of women's racing history all over again.
Brown, the inside front tire changer for Newgarden's Hitachi Team Penske Dallara Chevrolet, became the first woman to be an over-the-wall pit crew member for the race's winning team.
Growing up in a racing family commonly found at Kankakee Speedway, Brown had the surreal opportunity amidst her historic celebration Sunday to post photos participating in the traditional milk chug for the winning team and a quick text post in all-caps.
"We just won the Indianapolis 500 baby!!!!!!!!," Brown posted. "Oh my God."
A 2017 Wilmington High School graduate, Brown attended the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C., graduating in 2018 with multiple awards and honors. She achieved her childhood dream of working for Team Penske by 2019 and was assigned to the Paretta team for the 2021 Indianapolis 500, where her all-female team qualified for the race and became the first team of all women to do so.
She became an INDYCAR full-timer in 2022 and made history for Team Penske at the start of the 2023 season as the team's first-ever woman to work over-the-wall before making the ultimate history as the first woman to go over the wall on an Indianapolis 500-winning team Sunday.
For a full recap of the race, see SPORTS, page C4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.