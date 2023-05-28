It was just two years ago when Wilmington native Caitlyn Brown was a part of women's history at the Indianapolis 500, serving as part of the first-ever all-women's team to race in the greatest spectacle in racing for Paretta Autosports in 2021.

And when Josef Newgarden made his last-lap pass on Marcus Ericsson in the 2023 Indy 500 Sunday, Brown became a part of women's racing history all over again.

Brown, the inside front tire changer for Newgarden's Hitachi Team Penske Dallara Chevrolet, became the first woman to be an over-the-wall pit crew member for the race's winning team.

