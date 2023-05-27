BTPD Willowhaven Park & Nature Center

The Bourbonnais Township Park District's Willowhaven Park & Nature Center.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — Area residents will have to wait one more year for the inaugural WillowPalooza music festival.

Ed Piatt, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, told commissioners at this week’s board meeting several things made moving the date to 2024 necessary.

The one-day music festival was set for Aug. 26 at Willowhaven Park and Nature Center, located on North 4000E Road near East 2000N Road.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

