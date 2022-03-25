KANKAKEE — Not many people leave enough of an impact to have a street named after them while they are still living.
Willa White was not most people.
The retired Kankakee-area educator of more than 40 years, for whom Willa White Drive in front of Aroma Park Primary School was honorarily named in 2015, died on Monday, March 7. She was 88.
Born in Morrison, Tenn., and raised in Detroit, White attended Lincoln University in Jefferson, Mo., and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1955.
She began her career in education as a teacher in Pembroke Township before moving to Kankakee School District 111 after two years.
She took postgraduate courses while teaching and eventually earned a master’s degree from the University of Illinois.
She became principal at the old Washington School in 1973, when it was uncommon for either a woman or person of color to serve in that role.
White then spent two decades as principal at Aroma Park Primary School — the role which inspired the Aroma Park Village Board to name Division Street in front of the school after her in 2015.
At the time the street was named for her, White was 81 years old. She was quoted in the Daily Journal as saying, “I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was the best surprise of my life.’’
She stayed at Aroma Park until 1992 and spent her final year before retirement as principal at Taft Primary School.
She also served as an adjunct professor at Olivet Nazarene University.
White finally retired in 1993.
That is, if you can call someone with White’s level of activity and involvement truly “retired.”
“She was Miss Kankakee,” daughter Sharon White said regarding her mother’s dedication to the community.
White stayed active in the Lincoln University Alumni Association and regularly attended services at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church in Kankakee.
White has also been the president of the Riverside Medical Center Auxiliary, a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, president of the Delta Kappa Gamma honorary teachers society, a member of Seniors on the Go and Seniors in Action, and president of the Kankakee School District 111 Administrators group.
“She was in almost everything she could get into,” said Lucille Hayes, a retired Pembroke school teacher and friend of more than 50 years. “She didn’t want to stay at home, that’s for sure, and she put her whole self into whatever she was dedicated to.”
Hayes lived next door to White while they were both teachers in Pembroke. Hayes taught first grade while White taught second grade.
“The children were her priority, and she had very good discipline,” Hayes said. “She was a wonderful teacher; I can say that.”
Hayes thought of White as “very caring, dedicated and conscientious.”
“I thought a lot of Willa,” Hayes reflected. “She was a beautiful person.”
As much of an honor as the street naming was for White, she also made sure her peers were recognized for their contributions to education and the community.
White helped lead the charge for the naming of Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, formerly Lafayette Primary School, after Avis Huff, retired principal and the first Black woman to head a Kankakee school.
Along with Rebecca Winquest, who was a PTO president during part of Huff’s tenure, White helped to lead the volunteer committee to raise funds to defray the cost of renaming the building.
White and Huff were also longtime friends.
“Willa White has touched the lives of numerous young people through her dedication and commitment to education,” said Huff, who currently resides in Plantation, Fla.
Huff said that White was a dedicated leader in the community and had a positive impact on many lives, including students and other educators.
“I certainly enjoyed working with Willa and attending monthly principal meetings and committees for the [Kankakee School] District,” she said. “Mrs. Willa White will certainly be missed in Kankakee, Illinois.”
White’s husband, Herbert White Sr., also a former Kankakee teacher, died in 2005. Her son, Herbert White Jr., died in 2013. She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon White and Sheila White.
Details will follow for a memorial service to be held in spring.
