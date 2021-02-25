KANKAKEE — More than 40 percent of ballots were cast prior to the polls opening at 6 a.m. Tuesday — some 1,076 votes.
This relatively new option for casting ballots is now altering how a political campaign is constructed.
And with just more than five weeks separating the primary campaign from the April 6 municipal election, campaigns must immediately swing into action.
At his victory address to supporters Tuesday evening, Kankakee Republican mayoral nominee Chris Curtis told family and friends to enjoy the victory, but be ready to kick the campaign into gear the following day.
With early and mail voting expected to be in place by as early as mid-March, office seekers will have precious little time to get to voters before they can begin to choose their candidate.
Data from the Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson showed that 1,076 votes — or 43 percent of the 2,506 ballots cast in the just-concluded primary election — were cast before the 11 polling places opened on election morning.
Early voting is changing the way campaigns are operated.
While each election is different in terms of interest and the number of contested races, the 2017 Kankakee mayoral primary race had only 8 percent of its ballots cast prior to election day, Hendrickson noted.
“I see people taking advantage of early voting more and more. I don’t see this subsiding,” Hendrickson said. “... If candidates are not recognizing people are voting 40 days out before an election, they are missing the target. If you have people fired up today, you need to make sure you get them into a booth to vote that day.”
Steve DePasquale, a Kankakee Community College political science instructor, said common sense must enter the campaign picture. In local elections, he wondered, should voters be allowed to vote before candidates have even campaigned.
“Voting 40 days out concerns me,” he said. “I really think there has to be some compromise. Maybe before early voting begins, the debates need to be concluded. Are we seeing people just voting for party rather than on the issues? We are almost going back to the days of straight party voting.”
DePasquale said he is blown away by the fact that four of every 10 votes cast in Tuesday’s primary were made prior to Election Day.
“We are certainly a society of convenience,” he said. “But there has to be some common-sense guidelines. Campaigns must adopt a whole new strategy to deal with this. It’s a brave new world out there.”
The days of candidates spacing out their message to voters are largely over. Candidates now need to express their views on the key issues as soon as the campaign begins.
“You have to front-load all the issues,” explained Kankakee County Republican Party Chairman Nick Africano. “Election day is not the start of the election. Candidates must hit the ground running. Early voting simply compresses time.”
This reality means there is little time for Curtis and Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, the Democratic Party primary winner, to savor victory.
The primary campaign, which largely kicked into gear at the start of the new year, must be put in the rear-view mirror and the consolidated election, which concludes with the April 6 vote, becomes front and center.
Gerri Suddeth, the Kankakee County Democratic Party chairwoman, said the growing early-vote figures do not surprise her.
She believes in coming years the actual election day will draw as little as 5 percent to 10 percent of the total vote. Only a few years ago, such a suggestion would have seemed silly. Now, however, such figures don’t seem out of bounds.
“When a candidate first decides to run, they need to think of immediately getting out and campaigning and getting out their vote. Candidates have to get out ahead of the campaign,” she said.
She believes candidates are already making these adjustments.
“I don’t ever want to see election day go away. But once people see how easy early voting is, that’s the way they will go.”
It appears the sprint to the finish line may soon be replaced by a sprint to the starting line.
