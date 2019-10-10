BEECHER — After 498 days, a short stretch of Goodenow Road near Will County’s Beecher reopened Wednesday, shortening the commutes for many in that area.
The project started in May 2018 and originally was expected to be completed by last Thanksgiving. But because of utility-related delays — first with Nicor, then with ComEd — the project was extended for another 10 months. The project improved a small section of road, a bridge and drainage.
Over the last month, residents wondered why the road still was barricaded even though no work was being done. Officials explained that crews still needed to complete the shoulder, which was complicated by recent rains.
“The contractor did everything they could to move the project along,” Will County engineer Jeff Ronaldson said in an interview last month.
