Daily Journal staff report
A third coronavirus-related death has been reported in neighboring Will County. Health department officials there announced Thursday that a woman in her 60s died.
The county has 77 individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
The statewide total jumped Thursday by 673 news cases and 7 additional deaths. Approximately 87% of fatalities are among patient 60 years of age and older, according to IDPH.
In Kankakee County, health department officials say 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have now been reported. That’s up three cases since Thursday, with the newest cases being a male in his 70s and both a female male in their 50s.
KCHD officials are continuing to work closely with the Indiana Department of Public Health as well as both local hospitals to prevent further spread of the disease but have said that as more testing becomes available, the number of confirmed positive cases in the county is expected to rise. Also, communicable disease nurses are working to follow up with contact investigation and to notify anyone the confirmed cases may have had contact with, according to the Kankakee County Health Department.
