A second coronavirus-related death has been reported in neighboring Will County, its health department announced on Wednesday. There, officials reported that a woman in her 50s has died.
The county has 50 individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus. Among them are two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, located 43 miles northwest of Kankakee.
The two correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital. Inmates who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lock-down.
Grundy County, Kankakee County’s neighbor to the west, reported its first confirmed case this week, a woman in her 30s. On Wednesday, a second person — a woman in her 40s — tested positive.
Sharing a border with Grundy and Kankakee counties, public health officials in Livingston County were notified of the county’s first positive test on Sunday. The individual is a woman in her 60s with a history of travel. The individual is currently recovering at home and is in isolation.
As March 25, Kankakee County has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Communicable disease nurses are working to follow up with contact investigation and to notify anyone those confirmed cases may have had contact with, according to the Kankakee County Health Department.
