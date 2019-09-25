MANHATTAN — Laura Schmersahl, of Bourbonnais, died of injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan Township on Monday.
According to Illinois State Police District 5, the 55-year-old Schmersahl was driving a Toyota Camry on West Offner Road at 9:56 a.m. She was approaching the stop sign at U.S. Route 52.
At about the same time, a Ford Focus traveled northbound on Route 52.
Preliminary information indicated Schmersahl turned onto Route 52 in front of the Ford and was T-boned at the intersection.
Schmersahl and the driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old man from Manteno, suffered serious injuries.
They were both transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Schmersahl was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
