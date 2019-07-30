PLAINFIELD — William Jordan, of Bourbonnais, died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Will County on Sunday.
According to Illinois State Police District 5, police responded to a crash at 2:36 a.m. that occurred on I-55 northbound at mile marker 261 just south of Illinois Route 126.
A preliminary investigation showed Jordan lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. It struck a concrete median wall and overturned.
The 34-year-old Jordan was taken to Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, where he was pronounced dead. The Will County Coroner’s office reported Jordan died of a cervical spinal injury because of a motor vehicle accident.
The crash remains under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
