KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Staci Wilken presided over her last board of directors meeting Wednesday.

Wilken’s resignation came following a June 15 board meeting in which she used inappropriate language toward KCCVB member and Bradley representative, Jamie Boyd.

At Bradley’s village board meeting June 26 meeting, Bradley trustees approved a request by the administration to prepare a resolution aimed at removing Wilken from her position.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you