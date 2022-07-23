SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
1 of 2
Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Staci Wilken reads her resignation to the board Wednesday during the KCCVB Board of Directors annual meeting at the organization’s new office.
Board members applaud after Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Staci Wilken read her resignation to the board Wednesday during the KCCVB Board of Directors annual meeting at the organization's new office.
Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Staci Wilken reads her resignation to the board Wednesday during the KCCVB Board of Directors annual meeting at the organization’s new office.
Board members applaud after Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Staci Wilken read her resignation to the board Wednesday during the KCCVB Board of Directors annual meeting at the organization's new office.
KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Staci Wilken presided over her last board of directors meeting Wednesday.
Wilken’s resignation came following a June 15 board meeting in which she used inappropriate language toward KCCVB member and Bradley representative, Jamie Boyd.
At Bradley’s village board meeting June 26 meeting, Bradley trustees approved a request by the administration to prepare a resolution aimed at removing Wilken from her position.
According to Boyd, Wilken used profane language toward him at its June 15 board meeting, when he pressed the administration of what he said was a failure to use available money to promote or improve area recreational attractions.
Boyd said during Bradley’s June 26 meeting, the CVB has more than $1.4 million of reserve money on hand. He has been a CVB board member for one year, and he said it has had this reserve for the time he has been on the board.
Wilken, who has been the organization’s executive director since 2016, resigned July 5.
During her regular report to the board, Wilken called it a “strange day.”
“I choose to celebrate the six years I have been executive director, not what has transpired the past three weeks,” Wilken said.
When she was hired six years ago, the executive board asked her “to right the ship,” Wilken said.
“I think we have,” she added.
Amending meeting minutes
At the start of the hour-long meeting, Boyd made a motion to amend the minutes of the June 15 meeting to add comments made by fellow board members Kankakee Alderman Dave Baron and Kankakee County Treasurer Lori Gadbois.
Baron made his comments during a city council meeting July 5. During his comments, Baron made mention of Boyd’s “toxic” behavior.
Gadbois said during a county board meeting that Boyd’s actions were “aggressive in nature.”
“In fairness, those comments should be added to the June 15 meeting minutes,” Boyd said.
The motion failed due to a lack of a second by any of the other nine members attending the meeting.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.