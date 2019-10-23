KANKAKEE — While no one knows how much income Kankakee could collect from local taxes on recreational marijuana, lawmakers are not sure where the money should be earmarked.
Within the next three weeks, Kankakee’s 14 city council members are being asked to submit their suggestions with the hope of having this question answered before revenues arrive in early 2020.
At Tuesday’s Ordinance Committee meeting, council members shared thoughts on how and where the anticipated tax money should be directed.
The goal appears to be that the aldermen begin to hammer out these percentages at the Nov. 12 Budget Committee meeting. They would like to have the plan ready for a city council vote by late November.
Early discussions, however, centered on a significant portion of the city’s share of tax dollars making its way to the woefully underfunded police and fire pension accounts.
These two accounts are underfunded by tens of millions of dollars. The city, in fact, has been ordered by an arbitrator to meet certain annual funding requirements.
Currently, the police fund is at 30 percent of full funding while the fire pension is at 17 percent.
The question facing council members is how much of the collected sales taxes should go the these two funds.
Ordinance Committee Chairman Tyler Tall, Sr., D-5, initially had an earmark of 35 percent of marijuana tax revenues going to these funds. As discussions continued Tuesday Tall upped the percentage to 50 percent.
At least one alderman, Fred Tetter, thought that figure was far too high. He said perhaps 25 percent of the money should be sent to those funds.
Alderwoman Stacy Gall, D-2, said she would be OK with 100 percent of the money going to those accounts.
City comptroller Elizabeth Kubal noted she was completely supportive on monies going into the pensions and reserve accounts.
Whatever the eventual mark may be, it seems clear as of Tuesday’s meeting, that the tax revenue will not be simply injected into the city’s general fund. It appears the vast majority of the money will be dedicated to increasing certain funding levels.
Tall’s draft ordinance earmarked money being dedicated to building the city’s reserve account, computer system upgrades, telecommunications, riverfront development and sidewalk/street upgrades.
Tall acknowledged it is difficult to judge how much money the city could collect through pot sales. But, he noted, just putting the money into the general fund would have little or no impact for the city.
Before the city can realize a single dollar, it must approve legislation allowing for recreational marijuana stores. All the council members agreed that with less than three months remaining before the end of 2019, time is starting to get short.
Last summer, the state passed legislation making the its legal to consume marijuana on a recreational basis, beginning Jan. 1. The consumption is restricted to private areas, meaning not in public.
The legislation also allowed for approved retailers to sell marijuana. Some communities are exploring this idea, such as Kankakee and Bradley, while others have given the concept the thumbs down.
