ABC
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. 8 p.m. EST.
Hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale
Performances: Post Malone, Sam Hunt, BTS, the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill with Alanis Morissette, Jonas Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Ciara, and Green Day
NBC
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020. 10 p.m. ET
Hosts: Carson Daly and Julianne Hough
Performances: X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, The Struts and Keith Urban
CNN
New Year’s Eve Live. 8 p.m. ET.
Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
Performances: Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz and 50 Cent
FOX
New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey, 8-10 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST
Host: Steve Harvey
Performances: Village People, The Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Backstreet Boys, and Florida Georgia Line
Streaming
The Times Square official website will stream the midnight ball drop in New York, behind-the-scenes reports and interviews with partygoers. Watch online at timessquarenyc.org, newyearseve.nyc, timessquareball.net, or livestream.com/2020
You can also stream on social media at facebook.com/timessquarenyc and twitter.com/timessquarenyc
