NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year's Eve (copy)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, Joey Flores, of California, uses his cellphone as confetti falls during a New Year's celebration in New York's Times Square. New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest place on the planet Earth” on New Year’s Eve.

 Adam Hunger

ABC

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. 8 p.m. EST.

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale

Performances: Post Malone, Sam Hunt, BTS, the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill with Alanis Morissette, Jonas Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Ciara, and Green Day

NBC

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020. 10 p.m. ET

Hosts: Carson Daly and Julianne Hough

Performances: X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, The Struts and Keith Urban

CNN

New Year’s Eve Live. 8 p.m. ET.

Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Performances: Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz and 50 Cent

FOX

New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey, 8-10 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST

Host: Steve Harvey

Performances: Village People, The Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Backstreet Boys, and Florida Georgia Line

Streaming

The Times Square official website will stream the midnight ball drop in New York, behind-the-scenes reports and interviews with partygoers. Watch online at timessquarenyc.org, newyearseve.nyc, timessquareball.net, or livestream.com/2020

You can also stream on social media at facebook.com/timessquarenyc and twitter.com/timessquarenyc

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.