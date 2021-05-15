In the past, a job posting at Manteno-based businesses Urban Farmer or Rise Baking Company would have generated more than 100 applicants.
Times have drastically changed. The companies are now offering incentives to get people to look at their companies.
Rise Baking, the company which recently purchased the Dawn Foods site, even took the unusual step of a mass mailing — with the headline, Growing Now In Manteno! — in an effort to find workers.
During a typical month in Kankakee County, there are anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 unfilled jobs here. As of April, there were 4,700 total job postings in Kankakee County.
While there are obviously many factors in play — with some saying that chief among them are government stimulus checks and unemployment bonuses — companies are experiencing great difficulties in filling vacant jobs.
BONUSES OFFERED
“Just to get people in the door is difficult,” explained John Keigher, Urban Farmer’s CEO. Urban Farmer has resorted to a $1,000 bonus to anyone filling openings on the company’s second and third shifts.
The company is also in the midst of a $7 million expansion and Keigher is crossing his fingers that workers will be on hand to staff the growth.
Kankakee County’s most recent unemployment figures show that 7.5 percent of eligible workers are jobless. The figure is close to the state jobless rate of 7.1 percent, but lags far behind the 6 percent mark for the U.S.
It was only just a little more than one year ago when Kankakee County had a jobless rate of about 4 percent. However, COVID struck, business contracted and the unemployment rate spiked.
That situation was understandable. But now a significant number of workers have remained on the sidelines, collecting unemployment — including the weekly $300 federal unemployment bonus. The bonus is slated to expire on Sept. 4.
‘I AM PUZZLED’
Many employers are fearful large chunks of the workforce will remain out of the workforce until that time.
“I am puzzled by what I’m seeing,” said Ladonna Russell, executive director of the Grundy Livingston Kankakee Workforce Board.
Russell explained that in the Great Recession of the 2008-2011 time frame, people sought work, people wanted to work.
“In COVID time, it’s completely the opposite. We still have high unemployment, but have positions open. They are offering higher wages, bonuses. But there is a disconnect. Employers still cannot find workers,” she said.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are more job openings in the U.S. in the spring 2021 than before the pandemic arrived in March 2020. There are also fewer people in the labor force.
WAGES ARE UP
Nationally, March job openings rose 34 percent compared with January 2020. On the flip side, the number of job applications was down 13 percent in March from the pre-pandemic level, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Wages are also up, albeit, slightly. Nationally, hourly wages have risen 0.7 percent, or 21 cents, in April, up to the average hourly wage of $30.17, according to the Labor Department.
There are valid reasons some people are not able to return to work. Shortened school days and weeks and lack of daycare are chief problems.
Eric Gasca, Rise Baking Co. plant manager, began to think outside of the box to seek workers. He went back to the roots of advertising by placing large ads in the newspaper. The company also direct mailed an 11-inch-by-6-inch color flyer explaining the company’s needs.
“It’s really a complex problem that people are trying to figure out,” he said. He noted the advertising campaign is producing applicants. He said some 15 applicants are coming in every day.
The company has some 45 positions currently open and the jobs are across the board, from production to maintenance to forklift operators. The company employs about 275 people.
He said, of course, the ability of Rise to find workers here will influence what Manteno growth plans the company will have in the future.
“As Rise looks to the future, will we want to expand here?” he asked. “As we continue to grow and get more customers, we will need more workers.”
Back in Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare, Kankakee County’s largest employer with more than 3,000 workers, has a 6 percent vacancy rate. Currently, Riverside has 189 benefits-eligible positions open, noted Becky Hinrich, vice president of human resources.
“That figure is more than normal, but not the most we’ve had. We are certainly finding them challenging to fill,” she said.
She knows Riverside is not alone with these struggles.
She noted it is often difficult to get entry-level positions filled.
“It’s hard to get people to show up,” she explained.
She said the hospital is working to create its own pipeline of future employees by getting into the schools, including Kankakee Community College.
“We are experiencing an unprecedented challenge with entry-level positions,” she said. “There is potential here for a career, this is not just about a job.”
WORK ETHIC LACKING
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, could best be described as exasperated when he looks at the county’s unemployment figures and hears frustrations from job recruiters.
“There are thousands of jobs. Plochman’s, Rise, Urban Farmer, Nucor, Riverside. Everyone has jobs. There are hundreds and hundreds. ... Society is accepting that people don’t go to work,” he said.
Nugent knows there are issues preventing some from working. But that, he said, is only a small percentage.
“Some people are taking advantage of the system,” he said. “Government must rethink this. I suggest we give people an extra $300 to go to work rather than an extra $300 to stay home. People have gotten accustomed to not working.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has also weighed in on the unemployment supplement and calling for its end.
Nugent is concerned about the long-term financial stability of people who remain comfortable by not earning a paycheck.
“What about savings, healthcare. Long-range planning is not a real big priority for some,” he said.
The frustration in Nugent’s voice grows.
“Some people are getting their PhD in Netflix,” he said. “During this downtime people were not going back to school to upgrade their skills either. ... I believe there is an epidemic of lazy. I hate to be critical, but sometimes people have to look in the mirror.”
With nearly 5,000 jobs needing to be filled here, Nugent knows the region didn’t lose 5,000 people in the past 12 months.
“People are just living on the benefits. This pandemic hasn’t stopped people from going to Walmart or Menards. ... If we want to get back to normal, people have to get back to normal.”
By that, he means, going to work.
“The work ethic has taken a drastic turn for the worse in the past 12 months,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of CPR to bring that back.”
