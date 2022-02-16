BOURBONNAIS — Officials recently discussed the financial impact to the village of what they believe to be an undercount in the 2020 Census.
The official national count set the village’s population at 18,164 in 2020, a decline of 467 from the 2010 Census results. But, officials believed the 2020 Census would find the village’s population had increased from the 2010 Census. That belief was based on the fact that 302 single-family houses were built in the village between 2011-20. In 2021, another 55 homes were built.
Those figures were enough for village officials to believe the village was continuing to grow. However, similar to many communities statewide, the count showed a decrease.
Now, based on preliminary figures provided by the Illinois Municipal League, Finance Director Tara Latz said the village stands to lose about $1.1 million in funding during the next 10-year period.
“This is what we are losing,” Mayor Paul Schore said at a finance committee meeting in January. “What it doesn’t show is what we would have earned if we gained population.”
Schore said there were areas in the village that were undercounted, including an area near Olivet Nazarene University where there are several apartment complexes used for student housing.
A municipality’s population has a direct effect on how much it can receive in federal and state funding.
“We need to move forward,” Schore said of the village pursuing a new count. “We have to put this on the front burner.”
The Census Bureau was to release information in January for communities wanting to start the process of a special census. Schore said they have yet to receive such information.
According to the Census Bureau, any community that questions the census figures can request a Census Bureau Count Question Resolution program, beginning in January 2022.
There is an 18-month window to file for the program, which puts the deadline at June 30, 2023. There is no cost to the governmental body seeking a resolution, as this program is built into the cost of the census count. It, however, is not a recount. It is merely an examination of the count that was completed in 2020. This process in the first step in seeking an actual recount, which would come at a cost to the village.
Twice before, Bourbonnais officials have paid for special census counts.
Assistant Village Administrator Laurie Cyr said the first came in 2003. It was because of apartment areas that were not counted during the 2000 census and new houses that were constructed since the census.
The second special count came in September 2008 because of the annexation of thousands of acres of land increasing the village’s population by 3,030. Schore said the 2008 special census cost the village between $60,000 and $70,000.
