Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A period of accumulating snow, freezing rain and sleet expected late tonight through daybreak Thursday. After a lull in wintry precipitation for much of Thursday morning, heavy snow is expected to develop Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches expected, highest south of the Illinois and Kankakee rivers. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch expected. North winds gusting to 45 mph along the Lake Michigan shore and 40 mph elsewhere Thursday afternoon and early evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Travel during the afternoon and evening will become very difficult or treacherous from heavy snow and widespread blowing snow and drifting, especially in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates greater than one inch per hour at times are expected Thursday afternoon. The high snowfall rates combined with the strong winds will result in very low visibility and may cause sporadic power outages from strain on tree limbs and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&