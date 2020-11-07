By the numbers

Slightly less than 17 percent of the nearly 2.4 million active members of the U.S. military were women as of 2018. Here is a percentage breakdown for each of the four major branches of the military.

Air Force: 20.2 percent

Navy: 19.6 percent

Army: 15.1 percent

Marine Corps: 8.6 percent

Meanwhile, women have advanced into leadership roles at a slightly greater percentage. Here's the breakdown for the percentage of women officers in each of the four major branches:

Air Force: 21.2 percent

Navy: 19.3 percent

Army: 19 percent

Marine Corps: 8 percent

Sources: Center for a New American Security and Government Accountability Office