As the percentage of women in the military has risen in the 21st century, so has the number of women veterans. But you wouldn’t necessarily know it through simple observation.
Women veterans are seemingly less visible in a number of areas. One example comes from the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, the organization which provides a myriad of services for veterans in need of help.
“We have a few [women] now,’’ said VAC Assistant Commissioner Karen Smietanski in a recent interview, while also acknowledging more men seek service and the VAC is dedicated to assisting veterans of any background.
A planned tribute page the Daily Journal will publish on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, also shows the disparity. Among the dozens of tributes submitted by readers, relatively few honor women.
The VA and veterans groups like the American Legion and the VFW can share similar examples. Why is it so? It’s not an easy answer to pinpoint.
With the accompanying headline “The military needs a real plan to recruit and retain women,’’ the story relied on a Government Accountability Office report to reveal that women were 28 percent more likely to leave the military early and not make a career of it than men. The report cited family planning, dependent care and the traumatic experience of sexual harassment and assault as key factors behind the trend.
The first two aforementioned factors have long persuaded humankind, particularly women, to put other interests aside to focus on the rewarding but all consuming task of starting and raising a family. Younger veterans who are men have also been less prone to be involved in these organizations in modern times, although Smietanski said she has been impressed by the number of younger veterans who have stepped up to support local efforts.
The third factor mentioned has long compelled too many people, again particularly women, to purge the painful memories of sexual exploitation from their minds. A veteran who endured such pain during their term of service is not likely to embrace that past, and the Veterans Health Administration has reported that about one in three women seen by the VHA have responded “yes’’ when screened for military sexual trauma.
Still, while the number of overall veterans has declined considerably since the military ended the draft in 1973, the number of women who enlist has risen at least slightly and is projected to continue to do so. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the women veterans population will stand at 17 percent by 2020, up from 9.2 percent currently and just 3.3 percent in 1971.
Will the coming generations of women military veterans become more active in vets affairs, including the pursuit of the VA benefits they rightfully have earned for their sacrifices? Recent federal legislation makes it more possible.
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pennsylvania, a former Air Force captain, admits she never looked into veterans benefits until she ran for Congress. “I just never thought that I should,’’ she told Military Times.
But once she discovered the advantages, she pursued benefits and has now made it more easy for her peers to do the same. She led the bipartisan passage of the Servicewomen’s Health Transition Training Act last December.
The bill requires the Defense Department to encourage servicewomen who are separating from the Armed Forces to participate in the Women’s Health Transition Training pilot program of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
This pilot program is specifically geared toward helping women transitioning from the military learn about health care at the VA, employment opportunities, and other services available to help with their successful transition to civilian life.
For more information on this new program, visit va.gov/ womenvet/whtt.
