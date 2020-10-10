It had been a long dry spell — since Jan. 16, 1920, there wasn’t a real beer to be had (legally, anyway) in Kankakee County. Finally, on April 7, 1933, parched folks would be able to lawfully quench their thirst with a glass of amber liquid topped with a frothy head.
During that 13-year beer drought, known as “Prohibition,” only a pale substitute called near-beer was allowed by law. It contained the merest hint of alcohol (less than one-half percent by volume, compared to 4 to 6 percent for real beer). The beer that could be served beginning April 7 would be known as “3.2 beer.” Its alcohol content was 3.2 percent by weight (4 percent by volume), making it close to pre-Prohibition beer.
For a time, it appeared the return of beer to Kankakee might be delayed: “What! No Beer ‘til Saturday?” was the headline of a story in the Wednesday, April 5, edition of the Kankakee Republican-News.
The newspaper quoted a “reliable source” for information that “there will be no general sale of legalized beer in Kankakee or vicinity before Saturday, although the sale becomes legal after midnight tomorrow.” The cause of the delay was explained as “fear of hijackers.” The report explained, “Sufficient police protection cannot be afforded the large number of trucks which would otherwise be rushed to Kankakee from Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Louis.” Instead of trucks, the breweries would ship their beer by rail car.
The “no beer” fear proved to be unfounded —”An abundance of real beer was offered Kankakee today,” reported the Republican-News in its Friday edition. “The Kankakee Beverage Company, operating in the old Radeke Brewery... received a carload by fast freight this morning....This carload left the plant at Manitowoc, Wis., at 12:01 this morning, and arrived in Kankakee before noon.”
The beer being distributed by Kankakee Beverage Company was Kingsbury, a popular pre-Prohibition brand that called itself “The champagne of all beers.” Also available in Kankakee on April 7 was a Chicago beer, Edelweiss, sold by the Kroger grocery stores, and Blatz beer from Milwaukee, distributed by the Key City Beverage Company.
Another familiar Milwaukee brew, Pabst Blue Ribbon, was available here and apparently well received, since the Pabst Brewing Co. took out a large newspaper advertisement in Kankakee and other cities to state, “If you were one of the millions who took advantage today of their reborn right to drink their favorite beverage, we hope you enjoyed it.”
The Republican-News noted that, “Old beer drinkers who sampled the first bottles of the new beer this morning state it had the same flavor as the best pre-Prohibition beer. Several celebrations are planned here over the weekend. One of these will be at Hotel Kankakee, where a new bar has been installed….Several places formerly operated as saloons are making preparations for the sale of beer once more.”
Although some local dining establishments, such as the Eagle Island Supper Club on the Kankakee River east of the city, were serving beer, most of the sales the first weekend were likely “take-home” purchases. Cases of 24 bottles of beer were sold for $2.50, including tax. A $1 deposit was charged, refunded upon the return of the wooden case and empty bottles. One local retailer offered home delivery at $2.70 per case (plus deposit, of course). Beer was sold by the bottle, as well (15 cents for one, or two for a quarter), with a 2 cent per bottle deposit.
Despite the easy availability of beer, there were few cases of public drunkenness or disorderly conduct. On Monday, the Republican-News reported, “The first ‘beer Sunday’ passed without any disorder in Kankakee, it is reported by police. Whether the refreshments lacked sufficient kick to cause a disturbance or the consumers failed to absorb a sufficient quantity to create trouble, the result was a day of comparative quiet.” Only two intoxicated men, both vagrants from Chicago, were arrested on Sunday.
As Kankakeeans enjoyed beers produced by out-of-town breweries, Kankakee’s own brewery was preparing to go into production again. Kankakee Beverage Company, which had purchased the Radeke business several years earlier, had announced on March 15 that it would resume brewing “within 30 days.” It took a bit longer. The brewery, which had produced near-beer and root beer during the Prohibition years, sold its first Kankakee-brewed 3.2 beer on November 25, 1933. In 1935, it began producing a beverage called “The Original Vitamin Beer.” The business struggled until the late 1930s, when it failed. The 1939 City Directory listed the brewery building at 612 S. Dearborn as “vacant.”
