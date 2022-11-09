County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, a Republican, is congratulated after finding out he retained his seat in District 26, holding off a challenge from William "Woody" Umphrey, an independent, in Tuesday's general election. Wheeler won with 543 votes to Umphrey's 451 for 54.6% of the votes in the district, which lies in Bourbonnais.
Wheeler won with 584 votes to Umphrey's 482 for 54.7% of the total in the district, which lies in Bourbonnais. Wheeler got the news about an hour after the polls closed, as he had people monitoring the results at the county clerk's office.
"It looks like we won this campaign, and it was a victory for all of the county," said Wheeler, as he accepted congratulations from well-wishers and other county office holders at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais. "... I don't care if it was one vote, or 500 votes."
Wheeler has been in District 26 in Bourbonnais since November of 2020 when he was selected by the Republican Party to fill the vacancy created when Michael Zenz moved out of the district. Wheeler moved to Bourbonnais, a few months prior to being appointed the seat, after previously living in Kankakee.
Wheeler held the District 15 seat in Kankakee before deciding not to run for re-election in 2020. He moved to Bourbonnais to care for his ailing mother. Wheeler was first elected to the board in 2012 and has been chairman since 2016 except for a couple months in 2020.
Umphrey entered the race late in the campaign as an Independent, and it was a move that Wheeler wasn't expecting.
"Frankly, I was surprised when somebody stepped up, but that's what this is all about," Wheeler said. "You have to run for the office, and I ran for the office. And I would say the success, the partnerships that we have with all the department heads in almost every city in the county and really the truth won out. You can't put out lies about people that are so unbelievable that the public rejects that."
There was public criticism that Wheeler didn't live in Bourbonnais, and Outrage of Kankakee County ran radio ads stating that Wheeler lived in Kankakee.
"There is so much evidence that it's not even a question," said Wheeler of his residency in Bourbonnais. "I know where this came from, and I will just say that I don't blame my opponent. I think he was a stooge of other people."
