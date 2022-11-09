Midterm election 2022

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, a Republican, is congratulated after finding out he retained his seat in District 26, holding off a challenge from William "Woody" Umphrey, an independent, in Tuesday's general election. Wheeler won with 543 votes to Umphrey's 451 for 54.6% of the votes in the district, which lies in Bourbonnais.

Wheeler won with 584 votes to Umphrey's 482 for 54.7% of the total in the district, which lies in Bourbonnais. Wheeler got the news about an hour after the polls closed, as he had people monitoring the results at the county clerk's office.

"It looks like we won this campaign, and it was a victory for all of the county," said Wheeler, as he accepted congratulations from well-wishers and other county office holders at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais. "... I don't care if it was one vote, or 500 votes." 

