KANKAKEE — West River Street will be closed on weekdays from South East Avenue to South West Avenue starting Monday, June 15, as work gets underway on the Canadian National Railroad Bridge.
Depending on weather, the project will likely take for two to three weeks to complete. The road will be closed on weekdays but will be open on weekends.
In late February, both lanes of traffic between Washington and Schuyler avenues were closed for a few days after crumbling bridge debris was reported to have fallen onto the road on Feb. 25.
Public works crews removed debris from the roadway the following morning and Canadian National Railway, which owns the bridge, conducted an investigation.
City officials emphasized the bridge was determined to be structurally sound; the work needed is mostly aesthetic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!