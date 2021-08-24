staff report
GILMAN — A bird collected from the Gilman area has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Iroquois County Public Health Department.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 24 counties with positive specimens and one human case during the 2021 season. The local health department continues to monitor for the presence of the virus in mosquitos collected from the Gilman area.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of the Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called the northern house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Common symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus.
For more information about the virus, visit the IDPH website at bit.ly/IllinoisWNV.
