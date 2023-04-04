...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel will be hazardous for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Suzanne Berrones speaks during the Kankakee School District 111 school board forum Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library.
KANKAKEE — A longtime member of the Kankakee School Board was ousted, two incumbents kept their seats and a first-time candidate who hopes to be a voice for the Hispanic community earned her first four-year term in Tuesday’s consolidated election.
Barbara Wells, the board’s current president and a board member since April of 2005, earned the fewest votes of the four candidates running.
According to unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, Wells earned 1,105 votes, or about 19% of the 5,828 total votes cast.
“I appreciate being able to serve my community and grow the district,” Wells said. “I hope it continues in the same direction.”
Incumbents Christopher Bohlen and Deb Johnston, who have been on the board for five and four years, respectively, were neck-and-neck in votes.
Johnston earned 1,658 votes, or about 28% of votes cast, and Bohlen came in just 10 votes behind with 1,648 votes.
Challenger Suzanna Berrones came in third and is set to become the newest Kankakee School Board member, with 1,417 votes, or about 24% of votes cast.
Wells noted there was “a lot of pushback” in the last few months from people in the community who were upset about the change in the class of 2023’s graduation requirements.
“We don’t have a real clear way of communicating with the community,” she said. “And so because we could not break through and make sure people understood exactly what’s going on, people felt some type of way about it, and that showed at the polls.”
While she wanted to continue helping with the process of searching for the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111, Wells said she hopes the outcome is good for the district.
“Although I’m not on the board, I will be an active participant as a community member,” she said. “Education is bedrock for the growth of any community.”
Bohlen said he was “honored” to be elected for another term.
“It’s very affirming that Deb and I are going to go back, and I think we are looking forward to working with Suzanna,” Bohlen said. “She’s going to be a really strong board member, but I’m also really grateful for the [18] years that Barb put in. That’s a tremendous service to the community.”
He also said that, despite the "hard work and frustration" that comes with being a board member, it all comes down to doing what’s best for students.
“I think that people understood that everything we’ve done, we try to do for the benefit of the kids, and that’s what counts,” Bohlen said.
Johnston said that all three who won the election Tuesday night have something to bring to the table.
“Chris is brilliant when it comes to numbers and law and everything, and I know the teachers. I know education because I’ve been in it for so long, and Suzie is gonna know the Hispanic vote,” Johnston said. “We all have something positive and strong that we’re going to bring to the board, and that’s what’s important.”
Berrones worked in Momence schools for 15 years, including as a bilingual administrative assistant.
Coming from a family of immigrants, Berrones said her father was the first student in his school that did not speak English.
Seeing the strides her family has made, she said she wants to make sure others have the same opportunities.
“Non-English-speaking students, the tools they have now, I feel that the parents and the students should be able to utilize them more and know what’s out there so that the parents can be more involved [and] informed of what’s going on in their children’s education,” Berrones said. “They need to feel welcome, and the Hispanic students, they need to know there’s someone out there advocating for them to become whatever they want to become in life, to know that they have options, they have choices.”
As this was her first time running for an elected position, Berrones said she felt like “anything could have happened.”
“I was a nervous wreck all day,” she said. “The closer I got to 7 p.m., the more my stomach was in knots, but I’m just excited and I'm happy that I've been elected and that I can now work with the other school board members and do what’s best for our kids.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.