MAYWOOD — Former Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s village administrator role in west suburban Maywood lasted only one year.
Wells-Armstrong, the one-term Democratic mayor of Kankakee who served from 2017-2021, had her two-year contract terminated by a unanimous vote by the Maywood Village Board.
The vote was taken following an executive session at the board’s July 19 meeting. She began her Maywood position in June 2021.
The board also voted to hire a management service to serve as its acting village manager and agreed to conduct a nationwide search to fill the administrator vacancy.
Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker and Wells-Armstrong had been at odds for a large portion of her Maywood tenure even though it was Booker who brought Wells-Armstrong into the village.
The relationship between the two became so strained that they no longer were able to work together and various published reports suggested the two no longer spoke to each other.
The village eventually brought in an independent attorney to conduct an investigation into an allegation made by Wells-Armstrong regarding conduct by the mayor toward her.
During the investigation conducted by Carrie Herschman of Herschman Levison Hobfoll, interviews were conducted with numerous village employees and officials.
During the course of the investigation, rather than uncovering evidence supporting the claims of Wells-Armstrong, Herschman found a “culture of fear and intimidation in Maywood created by Village Manager Wells-Armstrong,” it was noted in the 20-page report.
In particular, the report said, numerous individuals expressed fear of retaliation from Wells-Armstrong.
“Because so many people voiced concerns about potential retaliation, the facts are presented in narrative form and name and identifying information of individuals interviewed are not used,” Herschman wrote in a June 2 report to the board.
She continued: “The investigation further found that Village Manager Wells-Armstrong engaged in discriminatory conduct. Notably, multiple people reported that Village Manager Wells-Armstrong made disparaging remarks about race and perceived sexual orientation.
“Witnesses also reported that Village Manager Wells-Armstrong frequently threatened to physically harm Mayor Booker, using such language to express her feelings toward the Mayor [especially when speaking with subordinates] is inappropriate and unprofessional.
“In contrast, Mayor Booker did not express, nor did anyone report that he used aggressive language when describing his feelings towards Village Manager Wells-Armstrong.”
It was Herschman’s recommendation to the village board to “terminate Village Manager Wells-Armstrong’s employment because of her retaliatory behavior towards employees and her use of discriminatory language and tropes to describe her perceived opponents.”
Prior to being elected Kankakee mayor, Wells-Armstrong served as a 5th Ward alderwoman.
In her 2021 re-election bid, she was soundly defeated by her Republican opponent, Chris Curtis.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
