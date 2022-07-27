Kankakee mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong

MAYWOOD — Former Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s village administrator role in west suburban Maywood lasted only one year.

Wells-Armstrong, the one-term Democratic mayor of Kankakee who served from 2017-2021, had her two-year contract terminated by a unanimous vote by the Maywood Village Board.

The vote was taken following an executive session at the board’s July 19 meeting. She began her Maywood position in June 2021.

