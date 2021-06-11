MAYWOOD — Former Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is embarking on her next job in politics approximately 70 miles north in Maywood, a western suburb of Chicago.
Wells-Armstrong, who lost her re-election bid in April to Republican Chris Curtis, was named village manager of Maywood on Tuesday. The Maywood Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to appoint Wells-Armstrong to be its next village manager, according to a story by the Village Free Press.
Her appointment came on the recommendation of newly elected Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker, who vowed to clean house if elected during his campaign. Wells-Armstrong replaces Willie Norfleet Jr. as manager, according to the story.
The board agreed to a two-year contract for Wells-Armstrong that includes an annual base salary of $155,000.
Wells-Armstrong gave a 40-minute presentation prior to being sworn in at the meeting, and she touted her accomplishments as mayor of Kankakee. She cited the implementation of a social media policy that is “one of the premier policies throughout the state of Illinois,” according to the story.
She also noted "her ability to lure developers to Kankakee who were interested in rehabbing historically significant properties and revitalizing the city’s riverfront."
In the story, Booker said he expects Wells-Armstrong to tackle a number of projects, including the resurfacing of 74 stone alleys at a cost of $12 million, overseeing the improvement of 60 water mains and initiating a variety of public safety measures aimed at reducing crime.
As a requirement for the job, Wells-Armstrong must live within 15 miles of Maywood within 12 months. She said in the story that she and her husband will be looking to make the move but will not live in the village.
Wells-Armstrong, the first Black mayor of Kankakee, has bachelor's and master's degrees from Governors State University and an associate degree in liberal arts from Kankakee Community College. She served two years as a Fifth Ward alderwoman before being elected mayor in April 2017.
Previously, Wells-Armstrong was deputy district director for Illinois Congressman Bill Foster, D-11. She also served as board vice president for Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter and 3rd vice president and education chairwoman of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.
