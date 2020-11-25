Doug Wellenreiter wore plenty more hats than the one he wore during his several decades of coaching baseball. The junior high and high school baseball coach at Momence for nearly 30 years, with a few college gigs sprinkled in, Wellenreiter was much more than a coach.
In addition, Wellenreiter was a biology teacher, driver’s education instructor, youth sports official and umpire, a husband, father and a grandfather.
Wellenreiter died of COVID-19 last week. His death has been felt deeply in the communities in which he was involved in, particularly Momence, where he became one of the area’s most highly regarded sports figures. He was the head baseball coach for 25 years, racking up more than 600 wins, and also served as the assistant boys basketball coach under longtime coach Tom Cirks.
“Most of us in life are just average ... then there are people that rise above in a lot of ways,” Cirks said. “It’s not about records or even how people view you necessarily, but there are just special people, and in a lot of ways, [Wellenreiter] was special.”
Known most for his passion, love and knowledge of baseball, along with many quirks that made him as interesting as he was kind, Wellenreiter’s Momence teams embodied their coach’s personality. This was perhaps best represented by Wellenreiter’s famed fake pickoff play, “Get Dirty,” where the pitcher would fake a bad pickoff attempt to lull a runner off the base, only to shamefully be tagged out a moment later.
“Coaches would get so mad when he did that,” Cirks said. “They always knew it was coming and warned their kids about it, but it worked until the last year he coached.”
The love Wellenreiter had for baseball was rarely matched by anyone else on the field, something former baseball and basketball player and eventual colleague Matt Fox said he saw in both of the sports he played for his late coach.
“I was a junior when I threw a no-hitter and I was excited, but he was so much more excited, just talking about the history of it, who all had done it at our school,” Fox said. “We won a regional for basketball and as an assistant, he was probably more excited than anyone else.”
That passion and love was seen off the field as well. Wellenreiter’s wife, Kelly, saw that firsthand a couple years ago at her 40-year high school reunion when she found Doug holding a lengthy conversation about baseball with a former classmate of hers.
“A girl I had graduated with ... said, ‘Your husband came up to me and didn’t know me from the man on the moon and started talking baseball to me for half an hour,’” Kelly said. “She didn’t know him and it didn’t make a difference.”
Kelly said that with all of the sports-related passions and roles her husband held, as well as his time spent teaching, she had a much busier time at home, particularly with their daughters, Brooke and Bria. But seeing the impact that Doug had on so many people made it easier to handle more of the load at home.
“He was meant to be a teacher because that’s what he liked doing,” Kelly said. “... And he was gone all of the time coaching, refereeing, umpiring, but all that time he wasn’t with us he was putting in an awful lot to an awful lot of kids that needed it.”
Perhaps nobody saw that more closely than Terry Schaffsma, the athletic director at Momence during a majority of Wellenreiter’s tenure.
“If you needed something done, coach Wellenreiter did it and did it well,” Schaffsma said. “He did a great job as a coach and mentor to a lot of kids and took pride in his teams.”
Jerry Abbott’s time as Momence’s softball coach overlapped with Wellenreiter’s baseball tenure for nearly 20 years. Over that time, Abbott remembered his friend extensively quoting baseball movies that were sprinkled into some of the most memorable conversations two people can have when they were making bus rides to games together. And as the two coaches built their programs, their friendly competition brought out the best in one another.
“Every time I made an improvement he made an improvement, and we had that back-and-forth for quite a while,” Abbott said. “If I was putting up a scoreboard, he’d ask how big it was and would put up his own scoreboard. If he was putting up foul poles, I was putting up foul poles.
“He just loved baseball and was a terrific guy and unique person.”
When he wasn’t coaching sports, Wellenreiter was officiating them, most notably youth softball and basketball. Trinity athletic director Mike Lawrence began his friendship when he began coaching at Momence with Wellenreiter nearly 30 years ago. The two became best friends and umpired countless softball games together.
“He was my umpire partner for a long time — he was my best friend and is missed,” Lawrence said. “He was truly what a friend should be.”
While Lawrence and Wellenreiter spent plenty of time together away from the diamond going on baseball trips and rounds upon rounds of golf, it was as that umpire duo that they were tied together to most. And according to Kelly, it was pretty easy to tell when her husband was on the diamond in blue due to his boisterousness as an umpire.
“The funniest thing is when the kids at [Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League] would say all you had to was walk in the parking lot and you knew what game Doug was umpiring.”
Wellenreiter taught biology and driver’s education at Momence, but his students left class just as wise at baseball as they were the subjects they were being taught. Known as much for his pleasantly excessive love for lengthy conversation, it was no secret that it didn’t take much more than a nudge to get Wellenreiter to begin discussing his true love, which turned into class-long speeches about America’s Pastime.
“Even when I was teaching there with him, it was always the plan; kids didn’t get homework done so if they could bring up the St. Louis Cardinals, they could get him off track long enough to not turn in an assignment,” Fox said. “It worked a few more times than he would like to admit.
“He was really great at developing that relationship with kids in the classroom and in the hallways.”
Wellenreiter also had experience at the college level, serving as an assistant men’s basketball coach from 1987-90 and again donned Tigers purple and gold as a part-time baseball assistant in 2007 and 2008. When he retired from Momence in 2014, he and Kelly moved to Goshen, Ind. In addition to growing a passion for swimming, the sport of choice for his granddaughters, 11-year-old Brynlee and 9-year-old Brayla, Wellenreiter also immediately joined the Goshen College baseball staff, a position he had planned to continue holding into 2021 and beyond.
Kelly said that the college game provided a different challenge for her husband than the junior high and high school game.
“These kids were from different areas, they weren’t a core group of kids that had played together for years,” Kelly said. “They came from all areas as big fish in little ponds and college was different.
“He enjoyed trying to bring these kids together as a group, which wasn’t always easy.”
Between all the different hats Wellenreiter wore, the number of kids he impacted is in the hundreds, if not the thousands. And for some of those kids who are now adults, like Fox, who now is an assistant football coach and assistant principal at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Wellenreiter’s legacy will continue to be carried on.
“Guys like that in small towns, they provide a chance for kids to improve and students to have a great experience,” Fox said. “Those people are band directors, art teachers, coaches, the people that are 100% committed to the school, the community and the students.
“They provide that chance to have a memorable and meaningful opportunities and memories you can cherish for the rest of your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!