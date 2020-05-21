Brittany Manau could hardly contain her excitement late Wednesday afternoon.
The business she and husband Scott operate — Sammy's Pizza — could be allowed to take a giant step forward in the process of fully operating their business as soon as May 29.
On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois remained on pace to move into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan but also included an additional allowance under the reopening plan: Phase 3 will allow restaurants and bars to resume dining and serving operations for the outdoor seating portion of their business. In its original state, the plan didn't allow for such services until Phase 4, which wouldn't arrive until late June at the earliest. Indoor dining allowances will remain in the fourth phase.
All four regions of the state plan are on pace to move into Phase 3 on May 29.
Under the guidelines, tables must be 6 feet apart and away from the sidewalks. Masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed.
Municipalities are being encouraged to help restaurants and bars expand their outdoor seating options.
Phase 3 measures also impact health clubs, gyms and fitness studios as they can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to 10 people.
Personal care services such as nail salons, beauty salons, barbershops and tattoo shops can open with Illinois Department of Public Health safety precautions and capacity limits.
In addition, all retail stores can open to in-person shopping with Illinois Department of Public Health safety measures and capacity limits.
Regardless of restrictions, Scott and Brittany Manau were overjoyed at the thought of seeing their friends and customers once again.
The couple noted of their five Sammy's Pizza locations, two of them — Bourbonnais and Manteno — already have outdoor seating available and they plan to make accommodations available at their other sites in Kankakee, Momence and Peotone.
"We are now in full mode to safely reopen," Brittany said. "We are moving forward. We are looking forward to reopening under whatever guidelines there are."
She said they miss seeing their customers and employees as well.
"This is a big opportunity to get people back to work and a normal life that we were all used to living," Scott said.
Terrance Hooper, part-owner of Grapes & Hops wine bar in downtown Kankakee, which has limited outdoor seating in front and soon-to-be-opened 1,200-square-foot patio on the location's west side, was thrilled with the governor's announcement.
"We will take this news and work with the restrictions as best we can," he said. He said he hopes the city can make some moves toward expanding outdoor areas by closing streets for certain time frames.
"Obviously, poor weather would be a problem, but we will take whatever options are available," he said. "We will certainly follow the guidelines that are being put in place."
Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said while this is welcomed news, it's only the first step needed.
"Thank goodness we are starting to see some progress, even though it's only in a limited fashion," he said.
Like Hooper, Nugent said outdoor seating options must be looked into and he believes that process will begin today in Manteno.
"Can we close a street? Can we get some tables and chairs out there? But the bigger question is can these businesses get back to making money? I know the psychology of getting back to doing things is helpful," he said. "These restrictions still make operating a business trying at best. But one thing I can say for sure is that [local] government won't be the holdup in this case."
