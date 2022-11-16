Tyler and Sydney Bailey (copy)

Tyler Bailey and his wife, Sydney, pose for a photograph in October.

 Photo provided

BRADLEY — Seriously wounded Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey soon will be headed home, and the village of Bradley administration is hoping residents can provide a very warm welcome.

Bailey is set to return to Bradley after a lengthy stay in the Chicago area, where he has been undergoing therapies for the near-fatal wounds suffered in the Dec. 29 shooting outside of the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

Bailey is anticipated to arrive in Bradley at 2-2:30 p.m. Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. His first stop will be the place where he reported to work nearly every day — the Bradley Police Department along West Broadway Street at village hall.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you