Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected Thursday morning. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam expected. Additional river rises due to snow melt and rainfall are possible. * WHERE...Kankakee River near I-55 downstream of Wilmington, including the Wilmington gauge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of low-lying areas along the river near and upstream of the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain elevated for the next couple days while the ice jam is in place. A combination of snow melt and rainfall may lead to additional rises above flood stage. Shifting of upstream river ice may also worsen the ice jam with little notice. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&