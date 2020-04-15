The Treasury Department has launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for eligible individuals who do not normally file a tax return, according to a press release from the Social Security Administration.
While the IRS will begin making automatic payments, action is being recommended for those who are receiving retirement, survivors or disability insurance benefits from the Social Security Administration who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019.
“Specifically those who have dependent children under the age of 17, it is to their advantage to go to this portal to ensure they also get the $500 per dependent Economic Impact Payment,” Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul said in a press release. “I encourage them to do this as soon as possible.”
Instead of waiting for their automatic $1,200 payment, those individuals should visit irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to enter their information. By taking proactive steps, Saul said, individuals with dependents may receive the $500 per dependent child payment at the same time they receive the $1,200 individual payment, Saul said.
“If Social Security beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait to receive their $500 per qualifying child,” he said.
The same new guidance also applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients, especially those who have qualifying children under age 17.
Additionally, any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the website to enter their information.
Those who receiving benefits who do not have qualifying children under age 17, you do not need to take any action with the IRS, Saul said. You will automatically receive your $1,200 economic impact payment directly from the IRS as long as you received an SSA-1099 for 2019, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!