KANKAKEE — At the age of 83, one of Wayne Hove’s favorite things to do was go to work each and every day at the vehicle dealership he owned in eastern Kankakee.
Hove, of Kankakee, who joined LaBeau Brothers Inc., in 1971 and later became its owner, died Wednesday. He was 83.
“He was the type of guy people should write books about but never will,” said Paul Zens, a LaBeau truck salesman, who is married to one of Hove’s granddaughters, Jamie. “We are certainly going to miss him.”
Hove was the owner of LaBeau Brothers. He was involved with his sons’s businesses as well — Hove Nissan, owned by Brad, and Hove Buick GMC, owned by Bruce — as well as being one of the founders and board of directors members at First Trust Bank, based in Kankakee.
Brad noted he began working at the LaBeau dealership at age 11. He was responsible for lawn mowing at the North Harrison Avenue location. He was also the head floor sweeper.
Brad said while many knew his father as a great businessman and a partner with his sons’ businesses, he was most thankful for his role as father.
“He means more to me as a dad. I’m proud to say he was my dad,” he said.
First Trust Bank president Jeff Smith said Hove was one of most thoughtful, thorough businessmen he ever encountered.
Smith said their friendship rose out of their business connection.
He noted Hove never had lost touch with any business in which he has an association. He noted when he took a vacation, he often set his course so he would travel near truck dealerships. He wanted to know how competitors were conducting business.
“He was just one of those solid, strong business owners. He created good jobs. He was just one of those good people. I figured he’d be working there well into his 90’s. We’ve lost too many of those good, local businessmen.”
Prior joined LaBeau Brothers in 1971 as vice president and general manager. Hove began his truck career in 1963 as district manager of GMC Truck and Coach in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Wayne’s world revolved around trucking,” Smith said.
Bruce Dickstein, owner of David Bruce Auto Center in Bourbonnais, said Hove’s work ethic is known across the region in the world of vehicle sales.
“You wouldn’t see him out and about. He went to work every day. He was about business,” Dickstein said.
Alan Webber, owner of Kankakee-based A. N. Webber. Inc., said Hove and Alan’s father, Neal “Jerk” Webber, were the best of friends and talked daily.
He noted nearly every truck owned by Webber came through Hove.
“And that had to be in the thousands,” he said. He said Hove was at the trucking company so often they put a sign on the conference room noting it was Hove’s office.
“When Wayne Hove talked, people listened,” Webber said. Similar to others, Webber shared stories noting Hove’s work ethic. He had to be the first one at work each and every day.
He said value was instilled in his children and employees as well.
People also knew Hove’s word was his bond.
“Everyone in town knew his word was gold. When I think back on things, my father was my biggest mentor. But Wayne Hove was probably my second,” Webber said.
