BRADLEY — With the Bradley mayoral posts up for grabs and with two strong-willed candidates vying for the position in a three-way race, the two front-runners clashed on central issues at Tuesday’s candidate forum.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson and former 16-year village trustee Lori Gadbois differed on the village’s acquisition of the vacant former Carson’s men’s store in the Northfield Square mall and the village’s participation in the county’s tourism organization, the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
A third candidate, Democratic Party candidate Gene Jordan, a village trustee candidate in 2013 and 2015, also participated in Tuesday’s mayoral forum sponsored by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP and held in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium. It’s the first in the organization’s series of five forums in the run-up to the April election.
On April 6, voting will conclude and the next mayor will be chosen.
CARSON’S STORE
Following the candidates’ opening comments, the first question focused on the village’s $1.1 million acquisition of the vacant Carson’s men’s store in October 2019.
Jordan was first to answer the question and he stated he supported the village’s move in attempt to help stabilize the mall property, but added there is certainly a potential for the purchase to become a bad move.
Gadbois, the Bradley Citizens United Party candidate who is also the Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds, was critical of the village’s purchase due to the impact on the St. George School District. Because the property is government owned, it no longer pays property taxes and that move has harmed the St. George Grade School, which had been receiving those tax dollars.
She said she supports the village’s interest in aiding the mall property as it is a key piece to the village’s ultimate success.
“But never did I think the village would own any of this. I thought we would be a part of something there,” she said, referring to bringing potential investors or redevelopment options to the community.
Watson, the head of the village’s Progressive Citizens Party, said while the village has invested there, he noted he is confident the village will recapture its investment.
NORTHFIELD FUTURE
Regarding the future of the mall, Watson said the location will remain vital to the village. He said the mall may become more centered on entertainment and serve as a tourist attraction.
Under this plan, he noted, the location can bring more people to Bradley, bring more people to the village-based hotels, thereby reducing the tax burden on homeowners and business owners.
Gadbois recounted some of the history of the mall and stated the development was a longtime dream of former longtime resident, the late Ken Hayes. The complex opened in August 1990.
“He had a great vision. We all enjoyed that,” she said.
Gadbois said the lines have been opened between the village and the owners of the property.
Gadbois complimented Watson for the 1 percentage-point increase in the village’s sales tax rate, which voters approved in March 2020 by a 1,723-814 voting margin. The measure is pumping considerable income into the village. She questioned Watson as to why he had not brought it forward prior to becoming mayor pro tem following the resignation of then-Mayor Bruce Adams.
Watson said he tried as a trustee, but he could not where as the village board was then stacked against him. He said he advocated for the tax hike in March 2018, but the board and administration did not understand the concept.
Gadbois quickly interjected that Watson did not make such a presentation, but credited him for the increased revenue stream.
“It’s a great thing. I’ve given you credit,” she said.
TOURISM BOARD PARTICIPATION
Watson and Gadbois clearly differ on the village’s participation with the CVB.
Watson wants the village out of the organization and the village has been in a lengthy legal dispute to get that to happen as well as taking village-based hotel tax funds with it.
He has consistently stated the CVB does not promote Bradley well enough, especially since village-based hotels are the chief funding source of the organization.
Gadbois countered the CVB promotes all of Kankakee County and all of Kankakee County should be working in that same direction. She said regardless of where tourism in generated, Bradley ultimately wins because of its sheer number of hotel rooms.
“We win every time,” she said. “Why do we have to be misers? Bradley is not an island. We are dead set in the middle of the county.”
