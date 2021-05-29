WATSEKA — Watseka’s Independence Day parade will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. The parade theme is “Proud to be an American.”
Registration forms can be obtained from the chamber office at 110 South Third St., Watseka, by calling 815-432-2416 or visiting watsekachamber.org or its Facebook page.
Sponsored by the City of Watseka, this year’s parade will have awards for best farm entry, best religious entry, best commercial entry, best children’s unit, best walking unit, best use of theme and best decorated emergency vehicle. There is no charge to participate in the parade.
The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Avenue, south on Belmont Avenue, ending at the Watseka Community High School.
Also the children’s coloring contest is open to children ages 3 to 7. One male and one female winner will be chosen to be this year’s Little Mr. & Miss Firecracker. Both winners will ride in this year’s parade.
Coloring sheets can be picked up at the chamber office and must be returned by June 18 to be included in this year’s judging. Fireworks will be at dusk on Friday, July 2.
