Route 17 (copy) (copy)

A free Rules of the Road review course is being offered at the Watseka Public Library.

 Daily Journal/File

WATSEKA — A free Rules of the Road Review Course is being offered from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 1, at the Watseka Public Library, located at 201 South Fourth St., Watseka.

The course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. The two-hour course explains the driver’s exam and provides a written exam for participants to practice.

It is taught by an experienced instructor from the Office of the Secretary of State Driver Services Department. The questions and information in the course are provided to help measure knowledge of driving skills and Illinois traffic laws.

Recommended for you