Watseka Family Festival

Hairball takes the stage during the 2022 Watseka Family Festival. The event will return Aug. 24-26 to American Legion Park in Watseka with several music acts.

Family fun is returning to Watseka Aug. 24-26 with the annual Watseka Family Festival. The three-day festival takes place in Legion Park, 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka, and features live music, a carnival and more.

THURSDAY

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 with the opening of the beer garden at the baseball field (which is open until 10 p.m.) and will feature karaoke and an open mic.

