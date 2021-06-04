WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is grateful for all the support the community has shown over the last year. To show its gratitude, IMH will be providing 1,000 complimentary “Lunches On Us.”
Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, until supplies run out, IMH will provide the free lunches to members of the community.
Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. There will be a limit of one meal per person, so individuals must be present to receive their lunch.
To-go lunches will include a choice of a hamburger or hotdog, with chips, water and a cookie. When receiving the complimentary meal, participants may either walk up, or drive through the main campus’ north parking lot (entering from Fifth Street and exiting onto Fourth Street).
