Daily Journal staff report
A 16-year-old Watseka boy suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Iroquois County 3300N Road approximately a half mile east of Illinois Route 1 on Feb. 14.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police said the teen was driving east on 3300N Road when he lost control on the snow- and ice-covered road. The vehicle entered a ditch and struck a utility pole.
The driver was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee before he was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Fire departments from Papineau, Martinton and St. Anne, and Riverside EMS, assisted at the scene.
