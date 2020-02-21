"All I could think about was all the memories and happiness he brought me and my friend Matthew throughout our whole childhood. He left us with no regrets, everyday better than the last. On Thursday night at 8 p.m., his dad Kevin told me he wouldn’t want me to cry and said Bryce would be saving 5-8 lives being an organ donor. When he told me this it made me think. Bryce was a man who would give to us when we wanted and gave to anyone when they needed. You’d be lucky to have the heart of Bryce Denoyer."

Shawn Farris, friend and teammate

