WATSEKA — Watseka’s annual lighted Christmas parade will be 7 p.m. Nov. 27. This year’s theme is Santa’s Helpers, and the deadline to register for the parade is Nov. 20.
Registration forms can be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office at 110 S. Third St. in Watseka, at watsekachamber.org or on its Facebook page. The parade route will proceed north on Second Street, east onto Cherry Street, south onto Fifth Street, west onto Mulberry Street, south onto Fourth Street, west onto Washington Ave., where it ends.
For safety purposes, the Chamber requests that no items, including candy, be distributed during the parade this year. All entries must wear a mask and practice social distancing. The parade will not go downtown Walnut Street this year in order to promote safe social distancing.
Prizes will be awarded in seven different categories. There is no entry fee to participate, and registrations of all kinds are being accepted. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree next to the post office on Walnut Street will take place at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be in his house on Walnut Street following the parade on Nov. 27.
For more information, contact Amanda at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.
