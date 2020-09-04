A Watseka man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Ford County, according to Illinois State Police.
Dustin J. Graf, 30, Watseka, was killed in the accident that occurred at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 2 on Illinois Route 115 at 1250N in Ford County.
Preliminary investigation indicates Graf's 2001 Chevrolet S-10 was southbound on Route 115 approaching 1250 N. The vehicle entered the northbound lane and the driver over-corrected back into the southbound lane, causing the vehicle to roll on the roadway. The vehicle then left the road to the east, continuing to roll and came to rest in a cornfield.
Graf was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County coroner.
