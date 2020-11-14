Daily Journal logo

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a drive-by “Love Local” event Wednesday.

Participants can drive by the corners of Walnut and Third streets in Watseka between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to receive a free “Love Local” to-go bag filled with fun stuff for the family from area businesses, while supplies last.

The bags will be handed to drivers; leaving the vehicle is optional and not necessary to receive a bag. Social distancing measures will be observed.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.