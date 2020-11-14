Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a drive-by “Love Local” event Wednesday.
Participants can drive by the corners of Walnut and Third streets in Watseka between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to receive a free “Love Local” to-go bag filled with fun stuff for the family from area businesses, while supplies last.
The bags will be handed to drivers; leaving the vehicle is optional and not necessary to receive a bag. Social distancing measures will be observed.
