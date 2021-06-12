WATSEKA — The Watseka Masonic Lodge presented scholarships to two Iroquois County students.
Receiving 2021 Watseka Masonic Lodge Scholarships are Jackson Pree from Iroquois West High School, and Jessica Hines from Milford High School. Both were strong scholars with a desire to help the community they live in, according to a press release.
Both scholarships were also matched by the Illinois Masonic Children’s Assistance Program, a nonprofit organization that partners with Masonic Lodges.
