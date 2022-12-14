Daily Journal logo

WATSEKA — The Watseka Police Commission and city council honored three retirees, promoted three officers to sergeant and swore in three new officers to the police department on Tuesday.

Scott Muench and John Lee Hall recently retired while Bill Stanley will retire in January.

Muench was hired Sept. 9, 2001, and retired as a senior patrolman Oct. 1, 2022. He was a field training officer for the department and training officer for its auxiliary unit. Muench served on the Watseka Enforcement Team.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you